Santos Limited (STO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

