Santos Limited (STO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About Santos
