Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) dropped 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 279,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 54,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

