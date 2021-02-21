San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

