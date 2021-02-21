San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.00

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 47815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of £166.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.81.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

