Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAPMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

