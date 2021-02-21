Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Saipem alerts:

SAPMF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saipem (SAPMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.