Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.60

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

