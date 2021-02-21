SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $291,748.72 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $291,748.72 and approximately $48,955.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 193.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,320,966 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.