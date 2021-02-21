Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.42

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $83,956.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

