Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 454,054 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.42% of Vectrus worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vectrus by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEC opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

