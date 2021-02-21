Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,666 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after acquiring an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,534,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

