Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,423 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $371.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average is $392.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.