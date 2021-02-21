Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $24,267,000.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

