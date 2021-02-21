Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Equity Commonwealth worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.