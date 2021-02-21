Rurelec (LON:RUR) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Rurelec shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 555,030 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells wholesale electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

