Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
RUBY stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
