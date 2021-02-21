Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

RUBY stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

