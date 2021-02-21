RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

