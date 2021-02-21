Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Fortis has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$58.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

