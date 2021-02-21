Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 234,815 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,815 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 258,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

