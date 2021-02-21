Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $96.30 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 610,940 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 15,143,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,992. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

