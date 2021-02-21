Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $81.47 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $81,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.91. 4,937,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.