Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $60.17 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.52% of PulteGroup worth $60,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 2,288,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,106. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

