Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $43.24 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,439 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $43,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

