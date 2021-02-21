Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,941. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

