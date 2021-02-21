Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $96,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

