Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Rollins worth $32,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.81 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

