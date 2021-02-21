Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $525.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Roku by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

