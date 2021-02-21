Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU opened at $467.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $264,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 375.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

