Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 343.38.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

