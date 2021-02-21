Robert W. Baird Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $88.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE HRI opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

