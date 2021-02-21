Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.43. 916,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,258. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

