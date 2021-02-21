Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,375 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,375 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $21,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

