RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $515.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.