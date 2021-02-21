RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $500.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

