RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average of $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.