RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $5,150,934.18 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

