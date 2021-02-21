Richard A. Lemmon Sells 2,722 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $144.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

