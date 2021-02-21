Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

