RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 20.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of RH stock traded up $17.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.13.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

