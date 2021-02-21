Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rexnord by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

