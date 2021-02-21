Reviewing Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Western Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $760.85 million N/A $455.73 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.20 -$61.01 million N/A N/A

Vantage Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -83.97% -25.83% -12.37% Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09%

Risk and Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vantage Drilling and Western Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Western Energy Services has a consensus target price of $0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than Vantage Drilling.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.