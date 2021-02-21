Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 18.55% 8.92% 0.82% Brunswick Bancorp 18.28% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 1.87 $17.70 million $2.09 11.50 Brunswick Bancorp $14.79 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operates 39 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposit; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgage, small business, and commercial construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. Brunswick Bancorp serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and four additional branch offices. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

