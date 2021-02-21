Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 10,763 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 275.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 255,247 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

