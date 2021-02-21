Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 31,488.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.