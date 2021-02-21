Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

