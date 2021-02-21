Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $642,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

