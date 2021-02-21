Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $590,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.