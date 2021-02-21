Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $401.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

RGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

