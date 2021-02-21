Resource Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Resource Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.