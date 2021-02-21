Resource Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resource Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average of $214.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

